CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

CACI International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $275.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.33. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at CACI International

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.