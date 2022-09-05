Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

CLBS stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

