Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Okta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

