Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

