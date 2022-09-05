Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Cibc World Market Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,019,176 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.89% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $638,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. 138,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

