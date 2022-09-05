Carmignac Gestion Acquires 33,828 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in SEA were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.93. 117,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

