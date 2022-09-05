Carmignac Gestion Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,600 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 4.13% of Clearside Biomedical worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,199. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.