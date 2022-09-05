Carmignac Gestion Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $420.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

