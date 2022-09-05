Carmignac Gestion Has $8.82 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.90. 19,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,307. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.25. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

