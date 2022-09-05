Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,278 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 4.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.14% of Salesforce worth $297,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

