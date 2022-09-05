Carmignac Gestion Purchases 1,100,512 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10,067.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,512 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $88,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 374,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

NEM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.67. 699,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,121. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

