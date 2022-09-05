Carmignac Gestion Purchases 711,627 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,646,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 711,627 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $137,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 847,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,232,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

