Carmignac Gestion Purchases New Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.32. 24,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.98.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

