Carmignac Gestion Purchases New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,455,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,000. KE makes up 0.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.29% of KE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.42. 446,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958,822. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About KE

Several analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

