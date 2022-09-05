Carmignac Gestion Sells 7,521 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

