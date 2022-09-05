Carmignac Gestion Sells 767,962 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,962 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $35,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,385 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.84. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

