Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Carry has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and $309,471.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051313 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

