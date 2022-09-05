CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDK Global

About CDK Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in CDK Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.