CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
CDK Global Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.
CDK Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDK Global
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDK Global (CDK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.