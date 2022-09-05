Celer Network Trading Down 1.4% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $124.59 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

