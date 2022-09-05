Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,614,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNC opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

