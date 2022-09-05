Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $107.67 million and $268,919.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.