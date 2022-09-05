Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

