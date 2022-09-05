Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

AMD stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,554,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

