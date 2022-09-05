Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.1% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 198,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

