Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 36.5% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,476. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.88 and its 200 day moving average is $485.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

