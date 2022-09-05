Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $699.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

