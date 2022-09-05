Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $182.35 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $182.35 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.