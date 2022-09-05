China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

CHNR stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

