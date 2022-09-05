China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.