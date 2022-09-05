CIBC Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.2 %

ATD stock opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.