Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,397 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.70% of CGI worth $136,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 812.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CGI by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 161,807 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 50,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.03. 7,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

