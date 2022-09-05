Cibc World Market Inc. Has $68.93 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $68,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 76,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Down 1.0 %

FSV stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,008. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

