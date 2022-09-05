Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,281 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,031,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Intel by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 706,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207,367. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

