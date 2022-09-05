Citigroup Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.
Insider Activity
In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.