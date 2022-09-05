Citigroup Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

