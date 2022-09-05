Clayton Partners LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up about 1.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 2.4 %

AMRC stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.