Clayton Partners LLC Sells 11,221 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Clayton Partners LLC cut its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for 4.8% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of California Resources worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,236,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

