Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brenda Shanahan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.04 ($9.82), for a total transaction of A$210,540.00 ($147,230.77).

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

