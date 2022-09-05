Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 414 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

