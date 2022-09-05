Cohen Lawrence B Boosts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 38.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 76,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.34. 8,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $225.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

