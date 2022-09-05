Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 565,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,613,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 3.2 %

MMM stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.65. 586,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

