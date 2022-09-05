Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lifted by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

