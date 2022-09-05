Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.