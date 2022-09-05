Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.