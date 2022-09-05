Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up approximately 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 413,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

