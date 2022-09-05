Compound (COMP) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.88 or 0.00241282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $346.09 million and $22.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,228,390 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

