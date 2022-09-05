Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,085.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $3,085.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,959.49 or 1.00083501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00239040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00152825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00244896 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00066268 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,612,704 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.