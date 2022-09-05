Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Hits $10,525.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $10,525.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.75 or 1.00104082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00238523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00148030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00243742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064201 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,999,698 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

