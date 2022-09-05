Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 186 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $224.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,116. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.