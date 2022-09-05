Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 670 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.45. 65,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,918. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

