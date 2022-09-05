Connolly Sarah T. Buys 1,436 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

