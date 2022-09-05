Connolly Sarah T. Sells 27 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.